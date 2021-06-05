Reviewing SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) & Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

This table compares Peloton Interactive and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66% SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Peloton Interactive and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 16.83 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -321.91 SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR $4.83 billion 0.32 $146.08 million N/A N/A

SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Peloton Interactive.

Risk & Volatility

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peloton Interactive and SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 4 22 0 2.71 SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $140.40, suggesting a potential upside of 36.30%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SPORTS DIRECT I/ADR

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities. It offers its products under its own brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, Antigua, Campri, Carlton, Donnay, Gelert, LA Gear, Lillywhites, Muddyfox, Nevica, No Fear, Silver Fox, Sondico, Title, USA PRO, Crafted, Fabric, Firetrap, Full Circle, Golddigga, Hot Tuna, Kangol, Rock & Rags, SoulCal, Soviet, and Voodoo Dolls; and third party brands. The company offers a range of sporting apparel, footwear, and equipment through SPORTSDIRECT.com and USC fascias. It operates 494 sports retail stores in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland; 221 sports retail stores in Europe; 30 stores in Malaysia; 49 stores in the United States; and 34 Premium Lifestyle stores. Sports Direct International plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.