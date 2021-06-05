Reviewing Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.77 $250,000.00 N/A N/A RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 5.39 -$404.44 million ($0.98) -15.79

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A RLJ Lodging Trust 1 5 6 0 2.42

RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential downside of 10.38%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -3.22% -1.19% -0.40% RLJ Lodging Trust -138.50% -18.97% -8.02%

Summary

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

