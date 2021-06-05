Rhumbline Advisers Buys 507 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,323,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 631,664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,439,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 248,771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after acquiring an additional 140,718 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

EPC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

