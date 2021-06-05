Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Digital Turbine worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.11. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

