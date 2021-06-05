Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.92 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Antero Midstream worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.