Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coty were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

COTY stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.48.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

