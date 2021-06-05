Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,765,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

