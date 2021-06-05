Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,256 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Anaplan were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $49.27 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

