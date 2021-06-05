Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,508 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT opened at $30.10 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

