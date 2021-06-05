Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Urban Edge Properties worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 94,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $13.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

