Richard D. Matricaria Sells 3,812 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MMI opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 486.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 254,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 308,563 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.