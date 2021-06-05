Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 27.8% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $327.12 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

