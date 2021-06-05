Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,084,000 after acquiring an additional 45,546 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $119.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,092 shares of company stock worth $25,150,471 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.