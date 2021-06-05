Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 7,619,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

