Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $47.83 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.