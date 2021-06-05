Royal Bank of Canada Raises Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to C$19.45

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.45 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPPLF. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.45.

OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.3951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

