Royal Bank of Canada Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$97.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NTIOF opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

