Royal Bank of Canada Raises National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$97.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NTIOF opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

