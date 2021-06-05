Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.26% of LiveXLive Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $95,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of LIVX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.29. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

