Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,735 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,369,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,852 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.41. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,783 shares of company stock valued at $34,541 and sold 170,000 shares valued at $2,137,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Citigroup lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

