Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of GMS worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE:GMS opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.25. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

