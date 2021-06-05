Royce & Associates LP Purchases 8,889 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 139.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

