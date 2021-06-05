Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

