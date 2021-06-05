Royce & Associates LP Sells 39,995 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 81.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 110,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

PKG opened at $146.76 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

