Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 13,373 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $358,558.09.

On Friday, April 30th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 43,923 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $1,078,748.88.

On Monday, April 5th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60.

On Thursday, April 1st, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $865.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

