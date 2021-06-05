Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,575 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 104,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Xilinx worth $41,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $120,108,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

