Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $40.39 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,642 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 94,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Best Buy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,325 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

BBY opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,633 shares of company stock worth $16,053,251. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

