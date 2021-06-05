Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 197,380 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

