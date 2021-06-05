Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.53.

NYSE ANET opened at $350.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $352.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total transaction of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,443 shares of company stock worth $26,084,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

