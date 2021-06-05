Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Buys Shares of 33,042 Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 33.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 153,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,040. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $289.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVC. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

