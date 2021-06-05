Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 4,450 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Textainer Group makes up about 1.5% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.23% of Textainer Group worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TGH traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. 603,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

