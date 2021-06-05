Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market cap of $639.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 218,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

