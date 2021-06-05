SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.54. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 659,019 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $232.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 473.6% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 126,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,185 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $835,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $243,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

