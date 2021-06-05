Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

SAP opened at C$37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

