SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.26

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.26 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.51). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 124,961 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.56. The firm has a market cap of £186.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36). Also, insider David Tilston acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

