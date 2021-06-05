SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

