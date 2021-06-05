Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

SEEL has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital cut Seelos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

