Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Select Bancorp were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 381,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $290.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

