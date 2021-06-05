Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.93, but opened at $64.57. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $64.70, with a volume of 6,761 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $54,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Semtech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after purchasing an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth about $25,383,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

