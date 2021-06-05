Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.
SMTC stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94.
In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
