Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

SMTC stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Semtech has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

