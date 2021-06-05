Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Okta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Okta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $213.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.06 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

