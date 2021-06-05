Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE HASI opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $72.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

