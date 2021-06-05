Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $682.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $661.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

