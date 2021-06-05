Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zscaler by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.59 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,683,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,812 shares of company stock worth $13,696,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

