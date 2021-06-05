Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $302.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

