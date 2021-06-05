Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $153.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.11. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $125.18 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

