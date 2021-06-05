Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NRZ opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.