Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Total by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 205,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Total by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Total by 950.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,911 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares during the period. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $48.57 on Friday. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

