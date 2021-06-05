Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 116,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of HYT stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.