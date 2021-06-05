Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

Shares of DG opened at $206.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.