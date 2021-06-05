Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,683,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,633. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -129.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

